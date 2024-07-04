Anupamaa continues to entertain audiences, and after much anticipation, fans are thrilled to see Anupama and Anuj growing closer with each new episode. The show has continued to top the TRP Charts since it started.

In a recent storyline, tensions flared as Vanraj and Anupama engaged in a heated argument. Anupama, resolute and firm, had told Vanraj that Dimple had every right to make her own decisions regarding her relationship with Titu.

What is the reason behind Gaurav Khanna’s beggar look?

Recently, fans were intrigued by a viral photo of Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj Kapadia in a beggar-like look, sparking speculation about the show's upcoming twists. According to a report by Just Showbuz, the show might take another leap, during which Anupama may go missing. The plot suggests that Aadhya unhappy with Anuj and Anupamaa's growing closeness will attempt suicide.

In her effort to save Aadhya, Anupamaa will get hurt. While the Shahs and Kapadias will assume she has passed away, Anupamaa will actually go missing. On the other hand, Anuj will be unable to accept the loss of Anupamaa and will enter a rehabilitation center.

In a recent episode of the show, Hasmuk supported Anupama's stance as the voice of reason. Encouraged by this, Anupama advised Dimple to follow her heart and decide about marrying Titu. When Titu's past was revealed, Dimple was emotionally shocked and overwhelmed.

Despite the challenges, Dimple and Titu went ahead with their marriage. This made Anuj wonder if his love story with Anupama would also end happily, dreaming of their future together.

More about Anupamaa

Anupamaa, premiered in July 2020, is a remake of the Bengali series, Sreemoyee. It features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role. The TV series also features Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in important roles.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, the show has consistently topped the ratings charts since its debut. Anupamaa airs daily at 10:00 pm on StarPlus and is available for streaming anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

