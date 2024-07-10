Did you know Rupali Ganguly was called Rudolph in school? Anupamaa actress REVEALS why

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved actresses in the television industry. Over the years, she has proved that she is not just a talented actress, but also a humble human being who garnered immense love and support. Fans of the actresses love to know more and more about her personal and professional life. And now, the Anupamaa actress has revealed an interesting fact about herself – she was called Rudolph in school. Read on to know why.

Why was Rupali Ganguly called Rudolph in school?

On July 10, Rupali Ganguly, who maintains an active presence on social media uploaded a series of pictures. The no make-up selfies show her having a relaxed time. It’s her nose that will immediately catch the attention of viewers. And in the caption, she explained that it was due to her shiny nose that she was called Rudolph in school.

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s post here:

Her caption reads, “Flaunting My forever shiny nose. and because of that I was called Rudolph in school.”

For the unversed, Rudolph is a fictional character. It is the red-nosed reindeer and the ninth and the youngest of Santa Claus’s reindeer. Among Santa Claus’s reindeer, who carry on his flying duties, Rudolph is the most famous one.

Reaction of Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa co-stars

A few of the actress’ Anupamaa co-stars, including, Aayushman Aman Maheshwari, and Mehul Nisar, among others dropped comments. The former wrote, “Sunshine,” while the latter dropped a red heart emoji and a heart in the eye emoji.

Most of her fans also showered love on her in the comment section. One user wrote, “Natural Beauty our queen Rupaliji!” Another commented, “Aap bahut sundar lag rahi hai rupali maam.”

About Anupamaa

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly essays the lead role of Anupama in the TRP-topping television serial, Anupamaa. It also stars Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles. The show airs from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm on StarPlus.

