EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhatt talks about missing his wife Aishwarya Sharma on Megha Barsenge sets, Bigg Boss 17, and more

Colors is all set to launch a new show titled Megha Barsenge which will depict the ordeal of an abandoned bride. The show will star actors like Neha Rana, Kinshuk Mahajan, and Neil Bhatt. Neil will be returning to TV space after his mega-hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and an impressive stint in Bigg Boss 17. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Neil Bhatt spoke at length about taking up Megha Barsenge, missing his wife Aishwarya Sharma on the sets, and more.

Neil Bhatt reveals missing his wife Aishwarya Sharma on Megha Barsenge sets

Neil Bhatt met his wife Aishwarya Sharma during the filming of his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After getting married, the duo continued to be a part of the show for a long time and then they took up Bigg Boss 17. Now, Neil has signed Megha Barsenge and we asked him if he was habituated to seeing his wife on the sets and if misses her.

He said, "No doubt! It was only recently that I told her that I miss you on the sets. Aadat hai usse dekhne ki har jagah. Miley hi hum kaam pe hai, we met on the show, and later on we did Bigg Boss together. So we've always been together. This is kind of first solo project for me, she did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 without me but this is my first project where she is not there with me, so I told her the other day that I miss seeing her on the sets."

Advertisement

Take a look at the promo of Megha Barsenge here:

Neil Bhatt on his wife Aishwarya's reaction to Megha Barsenge

Neil Bhatt said, "She's always very happy that I'm doing something different and new. That's our approach to whatever we do. We view each others' work as an audience. She hasn't seen anything from the show so she can't say much about it, but she is overall happy."

Neil Bhatt on being on a break after Bigg Boss 17

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor said, "It was not an intentional break. I was always ready to take up something but it happened when it had to happen. So, the break wasn't intentional but it was quite relaxing."

First-day shoot of Megha Barsenge

When asked about his first-day shoot of Megha Barsenge, Neil Bhatt said, "It was nice. There's a fun story. So, I was the first one to be cast for the show and the last one to begin shooting. I saw everyone being cast, I used to discuss with the production house about actors being cast for different characters, and then when I finally got to start the shoot, I was excited. I began shooting in Amritsar. We've shot at a real location and I was happy to be a part of the show."

Advertisement

On building chemistry with Neha Rana

As Neil Bhatt enjoys a massive fan following with his wife Aishwarya Sharma, we asked him if he feels it would be a challenge to build fresh chemistry with actress Neha Rana on Megha Barsenge from scratch. Neil Bhatt said, "No, not really. I don't view things from that perspective."

He added, "When I am on the set, I like to think like my character Arjun, and reciprocate with all the actors, be it Neha Rana or Kinshuk Mahajan. As an actor, I invest my time and energy in building the character and working on the craft rather than dwelling on audiences' reactions and thoughts about whether will they or won't accept the new pair."

How did Bigg Boss change his life personally and professionally?

When asked about doing one of the biggest reality shows of all time, Bigg Boss 17, and if the show has helped him personally or professionally. Neil Bhatt said, "I don't think much in those terms of if it has helped me or not. Professionally, yes, in a way, the show had a wide audience range and I feel I reached a wide range of viewers, and that I consider a big advantage.

Advertisement

He added, "Rest, I don't overlap shows. Bigg Boss is done, it is in the past and now I look forward to Megha Barsenge. I don't regret any shows that I've ever done and Bigg Boss will also have a positive impact on my life I was a part of the show which I never thought I would do and it came out pretty decently and I was very happy with it but now, I am looking forward to playing Arjun Talwar."

Megha Barsenge will hit the television screens on August 6, 2024 at 7 pm.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 fame Neil Bhatt set to make a comeback to TV with THIS show? Deets inside