Superstar Singer 3 EXCLUSIVE: Here's how Zakir Khan lauds contestant's performance on Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless; Neha Kakkar REACTS

Superstar Singer 3 enters the semi-final week with some soulful performances from the nine young contestants. As the season is about to end, the contestants will reflect on their journey on the show in the Journey Special episode. Ace comedian Zakir Khan will join the celebration as a special guest. Zakir will be coming to promote his upcoming light-hearted show, Aapka Apna Zakir.

Zakir Khan is impressed with 7-year-old Avirbhav:

In the upcoming episode of Superstar Singer 3, 7-year-old Avirbhav, who hails from Kochi, Kerala, will impress the audience and judges with his performance on Shankar Mahadevan’s song Breathless.

After his performance, Neha Kakkar said, "This is unbelievable. The song has so many words in Hindi, and he doesn't know Hindi. Moreover, the song is breathless.”

Zakir Khan also commented on 7-year-old Avirbhav's melodious voice and said, "He is the youngest, and everyone keeps lifting him up, but after seeing his performance, I felt that ye toh sar par bithaane ke laayak hai." And in a cute moment, Zakir picked up Avirbhav in his arms as well.

Take a look at the PIC here-

Zakir Khan praises Superstar Singer 3 contestants:

Superstar Singer 3 special guest Zakir Khan further added to the praise and proclaimed that Avirbhav is a legend. He continued, saying, "After what I have seen on set today, I just want to say one thing – the kind of attachment these kids have, I have honestly never seen such a bond and attachment amongst people; Itna dil se jude hue logon ko nahi dekha hai."

Advertisement

He continued, "I feel like after coming here today, I have become a better person than I was yesterday. It's a big day in my life that I am here with you all. Avirbhav, I want to see you singing and want to see you becoming a star.”

Speaking about Zakir Khan's show, Aapka Apna Zakir will premiere on Sony TV on August 10, 2024, at 9.30 PM.

Judged by Neha Kakkar and hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Superstar Singer 3 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's channel gets HACKED; couple asks platform for immediate help