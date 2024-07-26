Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sai Ketan Rao's friend Shivangi Khedkar opens up on violence in show; 'They're under pressure'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of violence.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is inching towards the finale and soon the viewers will know the winner of the show. As the contestants have upped their game, their friends, fans, and family members are also going all out to support them.

Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sai Ketan Rao's friend Shivangi Khedkar and in a chat with us, the actress spoke at length about violence being normalized in the show and more. Khedkar also emphasized the fact that people should understand that the contestants are always under pressure.

Shivangi Khedkar on violence being taken lightly in Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked about the violence in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Shivangi Khedkar said, "It is not just this season. It has happened in many previous seasons wherein people have pushed and all. If the actions were taken then, it wouldn't have happened now. Jab pehle kuch nahi kiya toh logon ko lag raha hai that i can do it and kuch logon ka hota hai, jaise Sai ne bhi ek aadh baar dhakka diya because aadat se majboor hote hai. Especially men, they are very aggressive."

Take a look at the entire video interview with Shivangi Khedkar here:

(These things have happened in previous seasons as well and if actions were taken then, we wouldn't have reached this stage. Since earlier no action was taken, contestant feels that it is ok to display their aggressive side. Some people have an aggressive personality and are habituated to it).

Advertisement

Shivangi Khedkar further added "Aur agar unhone aggression uss form mey dikhaya hai toh unke aas paas walon ka responsibility hai ke uss cheez ko roka jaaye and unlogon ne roka. With respect to Armaan, woh itna quick tha ke nobody could stop him. We need to understand that they're under pressure."

(If they display their aggression like that, it becomes the responsibility of people around to stop them and they did stop Sai. As far as Armaan slapping Vishal is concerned, nobody could stop him because it was quite sudden).

The Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actress further explained, "As viewers, you can't go on the internet and write mean comments. Be a human and say that it's ok and let that go, but make sure to tell your close ones that it is not right. Bas itna hi kar sakte hai. What else can you do? Bahar baith ke control nahi kar sakte ke isko nikaal do, isko mat nikalo."

Advertisement

(We can't do much about it. We can't sit at our homes and control the game stating who should stay in the house and who should be removed).

Shivangi Khedkar's appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar

Shivangi Khedkar appeared on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar to support and motivate her friend Sai Ketan Rao. She exposed Chandrika Dixit for spreading a false narrative about Sai's genuine offer to give a massage to her.

Khedkar exposed Chandrika and Sana Makbul's conversation and mentioned that they tried to malign Sai's character.

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar met on the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali as they played the lead roles of Raghav Rao and Pallavi Deshmukh in the show. They instantly became the crowd's favorite and fans continue to ship them as #SaiShi (Sai and Shivangi).

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Pandey's friend Sameeksha Sud on Armaan-Kritika Malik; 'They're not worth even a second of my thought'