Shehzada Dhami spotted outside gym; Actor expresses excitement over Team India’s T20 World Cup victory

Shehazada Dhami, who is best known for his brief stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was recently spotted outside a high-end gym in Mumbai. Sporting a casual yet stylish workout ensemble, Dhami’s appearance has fueled excitement among his fans.

During his interaction with the paps, the actor also expressed his excitement over Team India’s T20 World Cup victory.

Shehzada Dhami spotted outside gym

The 27-year-old star, dressed in a fitted blue full-sleeve tee shirt and grey joggers, accessorized with white sneakers, looked in top shape as he exited the gym after an intense workout. As the paps gathered around to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrity, he graciously took a moment to pose.

Shehzada Dhami also took to his official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his fitness session. It seems the actor is making the most of the weekend by focusing on his fitness.

Watch Shehzada Dhami's video here:

Shehzada Dhami expresses excitement over T20 World Cup win

During his interaction with the paps, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also expressed his excitement over Team India's recent T20 World Cup win. Sharing the sentiment of thousands of others, Shahezada smiled and stated, "Indian Team pehle se hi champion thi yaar. (Indian Team was already champion)."

Further, he also added that Virat Kohli is his favorite cricketer. Although sad to see him retire from T20 Internationals, he wished him luck.

Shehzada Dhami's career

For the unversed, Shehzada Dhami was seen playing the lead character of Armaan in the fourth generation of one of the longest-running television shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, after a few months, he and his co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated. There were several speculations around the same. A month later, actor Rohit Purohit replaced him as Armaan.

Besides his role in Rajan Shahi's show, he is also known for his roles in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Shubh Shagun.

