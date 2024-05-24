Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is celebrating 10 'magical' years of work in the Indian film industry. The National Award-winning actress made her debut with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff, and now she is one of the most popular personalities in the Hindi film landscape. Be it Mimi or Crew, Luka Chuppi or Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya, Kriti has achieved several milestones in her career. Marking the special day, she shared a heartwarming note.

After Kriti Sanon posted a montage of her films to celebrate the milestone, her co-actor from Do Patti, Shaheer Sheikh, reacted to it.

Kriti Sanon's post on completing a decade in the film industry

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon posted a montage of her popular moments. The Mimi actress recalled how desperate she was to become an actress and mentioned working hard to fulfill her dreams. She wrote in the caption, "Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far!"

The Crew star went on to add how it felt like yesterday when she stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt like she was meant to be there. Highlighting the changes she underwent in these years, Sanon penned, "I’ve learnt so so much, grown & evolved both as a person and an actor, found some lovely friends and beautiful equations and made memories that will forever make me smile." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Further, one of the sections of her post had her expressing her gratefulness towards people who have been a part of her journey and supported, believed in, and taught her. Lastly, the Heropanti actress expressed her heartfelt thankfulness to her fans and audiences for their constant love and support.

Ending the note, Kriti wrote, "Dream big Believe you can Give it your all Repeat Because if I can, So can you! P.S. The best is yet to come!"

Have a look at her post here:

Shaheer Sheikh's comment on Kriti Sanon's post

Kriti’s fans showered the actress with love and wishes in the comments section of her Instagram post. Television personality Shaheer Sheikh also reacted to her special note. Best known for playing Arjun in Star Plus' Mahabharat, the actor commented, "Onwards and upwards."

Further, one of her fans remarked, "Keep shining From Dimpy to Divya Rana , You did so much in your roll.. U are a rockstar. Congratulations Beautiful 10 yrs Love you." Another one wrote, "our Journey feels very personal !!!! Keep gaining more heights Kriti doing what you love !!! wishing you all the happiness in the world !!!!!!"

Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon in Do Patti

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will soon be seen leading her upcoming mystery thriller film, Do Patti, alongside Kajol. The project marks the maiden production of Kriti under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films. Interestingly, Shaheer Sheikh is to headline the Kriti Sanon starrer.

While talking to Pinkvilla about it, the Mahabharat fame said, "I love the thrill and challenge of essaying a character with so many shades. Kanika’s a fantastic storyteller, and I’m excited to bring her vision to life. It’s an honor to work alongside such a stellar cast. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re creating."

For the uninitiated, Shaheer is known for shows like Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh and Somya Seth starrer Navya clocks thirteen years; fans call it 'favorite show'