Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa Banerji, others reveal favourite past contestants; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will soon be back with its action-packed stunts and ardent fans are extremely excited. Like previous seasons, this season too has an interesting ensemble of 14 contestants who are all set to channel their inner 'khiladi' and will be seen performing spine-chilling stunts. The show aims to entertain audiences while showcasing the participants' resilience and determination. The contestants recently got in a chat with Pinkvilla and spoke about their favorite contestants from the past seasons.

Shiv Thakare and others reveal their favourite past contestants:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa Banerji, Arjit Taneja, and Shiv Thakare reveal their favourite past contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi seasons. Anjali Anand calls her former co-star "Mohit Malik" her favourite contestant. Nyrraa Banerji calls, "Divyanka Tripathi and Jannat Zubair" her favourite contestants as she admires their willpower and guts.

Arjit Taneja calls his former co-star "Shabir Ahluwalia" his favourite while on the other hand, Shiv Thakare calls '"Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Jannat Zubair" his favourites.

Watch Exclusive Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Video Here:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. These contestants recently jetted off to South Africa to shoot the upcoming season of the show. The participants are constantly sharing BTS glimpses on their social media handles as they explore the location.

The contestants of the show will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. However, an official confirmation on this is yet to be made.

