T20 World Champion Team India Victory Parade: Arjit Taneja, Aly Goni, Karan Wahi react; ‘This is wholesome’

On July 4, the streets of Mumbai were awash with celebration as thousands gathered to cheer for Team India during their victory parade, following a triumphant run in the T20 World Cup that brought glory to the nation. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the rest of the Indian players were part of an open-top bus parade before they were felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium.

Many television celebrities who are cricket lovers such as Aly Goni, Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja, and others reacted to the video of the crowds gathered for the parade.

On Thursday (July 5), the cricketers, hailed as heroes, paraded through the city, sharing their joy with ecstatic fans. Several celebrities including Aly Goni, Arjit Taneja, Karan Wahi, and Nidhi Shah took to social media to express their admiration and excitement.

Aly Goni, an avid cricket fan also shared a photo of the Mumbai streets and wrote, “Mumbai you beauty (blue heart emoji).”

Karan Wahi, a popular actor who is currently seen in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, shared a picture of the parade with the caption, “Mumbai (blue heart emoji)”

Arjit Taneja, who has a massive following for his roles in daily soaps and is currently busy with Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, also joined in the celebrations. He also shared a photo of the roads crowded with people and road, “Bombay.” Next, he also shared the video from the parade and wrote, “This is wholesome.”

Nidhi Shah, known for her roles in popular TV serials including Anupamaa, was equally enthusiastic. She posted a story on her Instagram, showing the T20 World Cup cricketers waving to the ecstatic crowd. “It’s all very overwhelming. Thank you team India for a fantastic win.”

Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta shared a picture of the cricketers on top of the bus and wrote, “Welcome Home Boys. The crowd, the cheers were unreal. #TeamIndia (trophy emoji)”

Check out their posts below:

In a separate post, Datta shared a video and wrote that although she goes to bed early, Thursday night was an exception. Her caption reads, “I believe in early to bed early to rise makes a woman healthy, wealthy and wise but last night was an exception. The entire internet was filled with Team India’s welcome and had I slept off early, FOMO toh pakka hota.”

The victory parade not only highlighted the achievements of Team India but also showcased the unity, pride, and most importantly, the love for cricket in the nation. It indeed is a great moment of pride and achievement for a country that considers cricket as religion.

