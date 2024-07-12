Jennifer Winget gained popularity for her role as Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye, where her outstanding performance and timeless beauty won audiences' hearts. The actress was last seen in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani alongside Karan Wahi. Recently, she shared a series of pictures with friends enjoying her time in London.

Jennifer Winget enjoys vacation with friends in London

Just a few hours ago, the Raisinghani vs Raisinghani actress took to her Instagram handle and posted some pictures from her vacation. In the pictures, the actress was seen happily posing with her friends for a selfie. From the bustling streets of London to cherishing time with friends, Jennifer enjoyed every moment.

Accompanying her post with a caption, she wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better time…#AllinaDay.”

Speaking about her looks, Jennifer Winget looked striking in a red dress featuring a V-neckline, paired elegantly with a black hat. Her hair styled in loose waves, and she chose a subtle makeup look. In another photo, she flaunted her impeccable fashion sense in a striped tie-top and coordinated shorts set, topped with a white blazer.

As soon as the Dill Mill Gayye actress uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with admiration and compliments. A fan wrote, “I Cannot Believe..How This Much Beauty Can Exist In One Person…” Another fan commented, “Wherever you are… the atmosphere be shine like a star in the sky…”

More about Jennifer Winget

The actress gained fame for her role in Dill Mill Gayye alongside co-star Karan Wahi, receiving high praise for their on-screen chemistry. This year, she made a comeback with Karan in the courtroom drama Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani, also featuring Reem Shaikh from Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.

Jennifer has also starred in popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sangam, Bepannah, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh. After the success of its first season, she returned as Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh Season 2. She has also been part of several reality shows.

