Nia Sharma, Krystle Dsouza, and Karan Wahi summoned by ED in connection to money laundering case; Report

Nia Sharma, Krystle Dsouza, and Karan Wahi need no introduction. The actors have been in the television and entertainment industry for years and have become household names. Now, reports have surfaced that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the actors in connection to a money laundering case.

More details on ED summoning Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, and Krystle Dsouza

The news portal, News18 shared in an exclusive article that summons have been issued by ED to Nia Sharma, Krystle Dsouza, and Karan Wahi. They were questioned by the investigating agency on Wednesday, July 3. Reportedly, they are being grilled about a money laundering case connected to illegal online forex trading through international brokers, namely the OctaFx trading app and OctaFX.com.

About Nia Sharma and Krystle Dsouza's career

Nia Sharma is having a busy time on her career front. She is currently seen in the supernatural drama Suhaagan Chudail, in which she plays a negative role, and the cooking comedy show, Laughter Chefs. Suhagan Chudail marks Nia’s comeback to TV after a four-year hiatus from daily soaps.

For the unversed, Nia and Krystle worked together in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which aired from 2011 to 2013. In one of the recent episodes of Laughter Chefs, Krystle Dsouza will also be seen on the show to support Nia and help her in cooking. The latter took to social media to share a glimpse.

Advertisement

Karan Wahi's work front

For the unversed, Karan Wahi is currently seen in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani along with his Dill Mill Gayye co-star Jennifer Winget. He essays the role of lawyer Virat Choudhary. The two actors reunited on screen after 14 years and fans of the actors are enjoying the legal drama.

Over the years, he has been part of television shows like Remix, Dill Mill Gayye, and Channa Mereya.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Walking down memory lane to when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed a year; Nostalgia hits hard to a 20-year old Ekta Kapoor and fans