Tunisha Sharma Death Case Live Updates: Late actress was planning to go to Chandigarh, says her mother Vanita

Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita, revealed that the day Tunisha committed suicide, the 20-year-old actress called Vanita in the afternoon and she was in a good mood. Tunisha told her mother that she had two days off and wanted to celebrate Christmas in Chandigarh and asked her mother to book tickets for her. Narrating what happened next, Vanita told that she was planning to visit Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul sets to meet Tunisha as the late actress was going to go to Chandigarh. Vanita further revealed that after some time, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul's AP Prashant called her and asked her to reach the sets immediately as Tunisha was not opening the door, and then they took her to the hospital.