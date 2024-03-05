10 best 3 member K-pop groups: VIVIZ, BSS, 3RACHA and more

Stray Kids’ 3RACHA, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, VIVIZ, S.E.S and many more K-pop groups have three members. All members of the group get to showcase their individuality and talent for the audience to appreciate and enjoy. K-pop groups can include many members. Groups like NCT have more than 20 members. Compared to that, 3 seems like a small number but it gives a chance for all to shine. Here is a look the best 3 member K-pop groups.

10 best 3 member K-pop groups of all time

VIVIZ

VIVIZ made their debut in February 2022 with the EP Beam of Prism. The group was formed by former GFRIEND members members Eunha, SinB, and Umji. They took part in Queendom 2 and finished in third place. Their latest release was the album Versus which was released in November 2023 and included the title track Maniac. GFRIEND is known for their hits like MAGO, Me Gustas Tu, Navillera and many more. They disbanded in 2021.

SEVENTEEN’s BooSeokSoon (BSS)

BooSeokSoon is a subunit of SEVENTEEN which includes members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi. They are known for their fun and energetic performances and catchy music. The fun trio always try to bring something new to the table and put a smile on the audience’s face. They are known for their tracks like Fighting, Just Do It, Lunch and more. They also won the Grand Prize at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

Stray Kids’ 3RACHA

3RACHA is a subunit of the popular K-pop band Stray Kids. The group came into being as they are the producers of Stray Kids and make music for the band. They took home the award for the Best Creator at the People’s Choice Awards 2024. It includes members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin. They are also the rappers of the group. 3RACHA have released tracks like Start Line, HEYDAY, Placebo and more.

CNBLUE

CNBLUE is a band which currently has three members Jung Yong Hwa who is the leader, vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist, Kang Min Hyuk who is the drummer and Lee Jusg Shin who is the bassist. They made their debut in 2009 and are a well-known band. Some of their hits include Im’ Sorry, Love Cut, Love Girl and more. On January 14, 2024, they celebrated their 13th year.

S.E.S

S.E.S was formed in 1997 and is a veteran in the field of K-pop. The group includes Bada, Eugene and Shoo. The group was active from 1997-2002 and they reunited from 2016-2017 once more to celebrate 20 years since its debut. In 2017, they released their reunion album Remember.

Epik High

Epik High is a hip-hop trio which debuted in 2003 with their first album Map of Human Soul and followed it up with their next album High Society in 2004. Epik High was also the first Korean act to perform at Coachella and they opened the door for many artists to perform at the grand music festival. Members include Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. Their latest release was Screen Time which featured SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi.

Ladies’ Code

Ladies’ Code was formed in 2013 with members Ashley, RiSe, EunB, Sojung, and Zuny. Unfortunately, RiSe and EunB passed away in a road accident in 2014 and the group made their return as a trio. In 2020, they parted ways with their previous agency and are currently on a hiatus. They are known for their retro sound. Some of their tracks include Feedback, Set Me Free and more. In March 2023, they celebrated their 10-year anniversary together.

Triple H

Triple H was a music trio which included HyunA, Dawn and PENTAGON’s Hui. They were known for their amazing and fresh music which was different from what they were pursuing as soloists and as a part of PENTAGON. They were active from 2017 to 2018. Some of their songs include RETRO FUTURE and 365 FRESH.

EXO-CBX

CBX is EXO’s vocal subunit comprising of Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chen. They made their debut with the EP Hey Mama in 2016. They are most well known for singing the original soundtrack For You from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. After splitting from SM Entertainment, their activities are now looked after by Baekhyun’s label INB100.

Orange Caramel

Orange Caramel is a subunit of the group After School which was formed in 2010. Members include Raina, Lizzy and Nana. The group made an impact on the K-pop music scene with their iconic performance of their track Catallena which is still covered by many idols and groups.

There are numerous groups which include 3 members only. It might seem like a small number for a K-pop group, but the members come together and bring something new to the fans. Each member is given a chance to highlight their strengths. VIVIZ, CNBLUE and Epik High are some popular 3 member K-pop groups. Many subunits also comprise of three members, like Stray Kids’ 3RACHA and SEVENTEEN’s BSS.