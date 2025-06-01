Just boys’ things: Vedang Raina’s London vacation dump gets hilarious reaction from rumored GF Khushi’s brother Arjun Kapoor

Vedang Raina’s social media presence always turns heads, especially his vacation photos of him close to nature. Most recently, the actor posted a series of pictures from his London holiday that not only grabbed fans’ attention, but also his rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor’s brother, Arjun Kapoor.

On June 1, Vedang Raina posted a series of pictures with a ‘London ting’ caption and Connie Francis’ viral song, Pretty Little Baby song in the background. The post begins with the Jigra actor posing against the orange sky in a park. He is seen donning a beige sweater over a blue shirt.

A total of 17 pictures capture breathtaking views of the city, nature, and the actor's glimpses in various locations. In one of the images, he is also seen happily shopping as he checks out jackets in a shopping mall.



Soon after the post was shared, Arjun Kapoor, the actor, and Vedang’s rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor’s brother commented on the post. He teased him, quipping, "Skipped the post-sunset pics I see." Amused by the comment, the Jigra actor responded, "hahahaha deliberate."

In addition to this, several internet users also gushed over Raina’s stunning photo dump. An emotional fan wrote, "Missing Betts and Reggie!!!!," Another fan exclaimed, "Sunshine in London!"

A third fan complimented, "Postcard-perfect face in a postcard-perfect place," and another complimented, "His fashion sense >>>>>>". Moreover, one fan proclaimed, "Alexa play London Boy by Taylor Swift." Furthermore, another praised Raina's good looks, hailing them as "Straight out of pinterest".

Notably, Khushi and Vedang have not officially confirmed their relationship. However, their public sightings and mushy gestures towards each other often grab fans' attention. It was only last month that the Loveyapa actress made it to the headlines as she flaunted her pendant with the initials of her and Vedang.

On the professional front, Vedang will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s period romantic film with Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. We also informed you that the director has cast Sharvari as the female lead in the upcoming project.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, will be next seen in No Entry 2.

