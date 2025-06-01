Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun’s GOOD BOY Ep 3-4 OTT Release: Date, plot, when and where to watch, what to expect and more

The world of Korean dramas just got a fresh injection of adrenaline with the premiere of GOOD BOY. With high expectations, the series finally launched on May 31, 2025, followed by Episode 2 on June 1, 2025. Starring the ever-popular Park Bo Gum, the show is off to a strong start and viewers are already asking: When is the next episode airing?

Episode 3 & 4 release dates

For eager fans marking their calendars, the release schedule of GOOD BOY has been officially confirmed. Episode 3 will be released on Saturday, June 7, 2025. And, Episode 4 will be available on Sunday, June 8, 2025

The series follows a consistent weekly pattern, releasing two episodes per weekend, every Saturday and Sunday, until the season finale airs on July 20, 2025. With a total of 16 episodes, the show is structured to deliver fast-paced action in a steady, binge-worthy format.

When and where to watch

Korean audiences can stream GOOD BOY every weekend evening on Netflix and Disney+. Episodes air at either 10:30 PM or 10:40 PM KST, depending on the platform.

For international fans, including viewers in India, the drama is being simulcast on Amazon Prime Video. Episodes are available from 7:10 PM IST every Saturday and Sunday. This accessibility has made GOOD BOY a trending topic among global K-drama enthusiasts.

What’s the plot?

What sets GOOD BOY apart is its fresh and original premise. The story follows a group of elite national athletes who get recruited into an experimental police unit under a special government initiative.

No longer competing in stadiums or arenas, these athletes are now fighting crime and exposing corruption as part of a specialized law enforcement team. Drawing on their physical discipline and strong team skills, they tackle high-stakes missions with the same passion they once brought to the field.

GOOD BOY cast

Front and center is Park Bo Gum, who plays Yoon Dong Ju, a former sports icon whose strength, loyalty, and dedication anchor the story. His role is not just about fight scenes and fast chases. It’s also about the struggles of adapting to a new identity while holding onto the principles that once made him a champion.

Backing up Park Bo Gum is a talented and diverse ensemble of actors who bring life to each corner of the narrative:

Kim So Hyun plays Ji Han Na

Oh Jung Se stars as Min Ju Young

Lee Sang Yi takes on the role of Kim Jong Hyun

Heo Sung Tae portrays Go Man Sik

Tae Won Seok adds edge and energy as Shin Jae Hong

The drama also includes strong supporting performances by industry veterans such as Choi Woo Jin, Seo Hyun Chul, Jung Man Sik, and Park Chul Min.

