Hailee Steinfeld's Dating Life Before Marrying Josh Allen: All About Her Ex-Boyfriends Including One Direction Member

Hailee Steinfeld sealed it with a kiss as the actress got married to Josh Allen. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on May 31, after being engaged for almost 6 months. Ahead of getting married to her partner, Steinfeld has had a few romantic relationships that have made headlines on the internet.

Hailee Steinfeld romantically linked with Niall Horan

Years before the Sinners actress was first spotted with her now husband and the quarterback, Steinfeld was linked to the One Direction band member, Niall Horan. The movie star was first spotted with Horan in 2018. In conversation with US Weekly at the time, she revealed that she wanted to keep her relationship private.

In August of the same year, the exes were spotted kissing and hanging out together. However, the duo’s romance was short-lived as they broke up in December. Following the split, the actress released a song with the title "Wrong Direction" in reference to Niall Horan’s band name.

The actress went on to sing, “I just hate all the hurt that you put me through.”

Hailee Steinfeld’s romance with Cameron Smoller

After moving on from the musician, the Hawkeye actress was romantically involved with the social media influencer Cameron Smoller. The pair made their first public on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2017. However, the romance was short-lived, and the couple broke up later that year.

As for her relationship with Josh Allen, Steinfeld and the Buffalo Bills quarterback first sparked romance in 2023. While it was not officially confirmed at the time if the pair was together or not, the source revealed to People Magazine that the duo is “getting to know each other.” Soon after, the couple was seen kissing in Mexico on the occasion of the Fourth of July.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen got married in a grand ceremony in California.

