Thug Life Tamil Nadu Advance Booking: Kamal Haasan starrer records decent pre-sales of Rs 1.90 crore for opening day

Kamal Haasan is all set to return to the screens with Thug Life this weekend. The action drama helmed by Mani Ratnam boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Nassar, and others. The movie has opened for full-fledged advance booking today in the morning, four days prior to its release.

Thug Life records Rs 1.90 crore of pre-sales in Tamil Nadu for Day 1

Marking the collaboration of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after a long gap of 38 years, the movie has registered decent pre-bookings in the state. As of 3 PM (June 1), Thug Life fetched an advance of Rs 1.90 crore for the opening day. The movie has sold around 1.10 lakh tickets in around 985 shows across the state. As we move closer to the release, the advance sales are expected to surge.

Thug Life is among the biggest box office bets of Kamal Haasan. If the content clicks with the audience, it will emerge as a big money-spinner for the makers. The movie has immense buzz and hype around the release. The promotional assets, including the teaser, trailer, and songs have worked well with the masses. The advance booking in the coming days will determine whether the movie can emerge as the biggest opener of Kamal Haasan in Tamil Nadu or not.

Thug Life in cinemas from June 5

Thug Life is all set to release in cinemas on June 5. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. It will clash with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 in the Hindi belt. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

