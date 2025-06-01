Pooja Hegde on working with Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan: 'A part of me is sad that it's his last film'

Pooja Hegde is busy with multiple projects at the moment and one of them is Jana Nayagan. For the movie, she is reuniting with her Beast co-star Thalapathy Vijay. However, this will mark his last film before he fully commits to his political career. In a recent interview with Times of India, the actress opened up about the emotions she is experiencing after their reunion.

What did Pooja Hegde say?

In the interview, the actress said she felt excited to work with Vijay again, especially since their pairing had clicked well in Beast and the popular song Arabic Kuthu. She appreciated the Leo star's professionalism and kind nature, adding that he made work feel “effortless” on set.

The Retro star also admitted to feeling a bit emotional about the project. She mentioned that it was “bittersweet” knowing this would be Vijay’s final film before he steps away for his political journey. As a fan of Vijay’s work, Pooja said that his movies have always been enjoyable to watch and hoped Jana Nayagan would be seen as a celebration of his cinematic journey.

In her words, "A part of me is sad that it's his last film because we love to watch his films, and I mean, I love his films. And more than anything, it should just be treated as a celebration."

About Jana Nayagan

The H Vinoth directorial will feature Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The movie also includes a strong ensemble cast with notable names like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju among others.

The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rapper Hanumankind is also lending his voice to one of the songs to add a fresh twist to the album. There’s also strong buzz about actress Shruti Haasan making a cameo appearance, though it hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

Interestingly, reports suggest that the filmmakers have acquired the remake rights to Bhagavanth Kesari for a specific reason. A powerful scene from the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer, which explains the concept of "Good Touch, Bad Touch," will be adapted into Jana Nayagan. Meanwhile, the film will hit the big screens on January 9, 2026.

