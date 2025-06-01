Dia Mirza gets ‘stepmom’ title from daughter Samaira Rekhi but there’s a sassy twist

Dia Mirza has been married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi since 2021. She often shares heartwarming family moments on her social media. Most recently, the actress got candid about her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, as she humorously recalled getting the ‘stepmom’ title from her but with a sassy twist.

In a recent interview with the Official People of India, Dia Mirza opened up about her relationship with her stepfather, Ahmed Mirza. She revealed that she didn’t read many fairy tales while growing up, so it helped her not perceive her stepfather as someone she shouldn’t accept. According to her, fairy tales created a different set of biases, suggesting that “stepfathers and stepmothers are always evil.”

Advertisement

This admission also reminded her of her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi as she said, “Which brings me to Samaira, who has saved my number on her phone as - Dia, not yet the evil stepmother. That’s what fairy tales do, right? I wonder if she’s changed the description under my name.”

In addition to this, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress also shared an emotional memory with her stepfather from their last meeting. Walking down memory lane, Dia shared how she started calling her stepfather 'abba' right after her mother married him. The actress, in a 'child’s heart and little mind', was extremely accepting of him.

Dia revealed that her stepfather was not a hugger, cuddler, or someone who expressed his emotions. Rather, they turned him into a hugger, and it was only the last time he gave her a tight hug before his demise.

"I remember the last time I met him in Hyderabad before I went to an overseas shoot, during which time he passed away (in 2003). I’ll never forget the hug he gave me and the tears he had in his eyes as he said goodbye,” she said.

Advertisement

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha, but after five years of their marriage, they got divorced in 2019. She later tied the nuptial knot to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 and welcomed their first child in May of the same year. The couple named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, who was born premature and was in the NICU for 2 months.

ALSO READ: After Aamir Khan, Rajpal Yadav gets real about nepotism in Bollywood: ‘Main to ek ko bhi nahi...’