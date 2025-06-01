Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung’s Our Unwritten Seoul Ep 5-6 Release: Date, plot, when and where to watch on OTT, what to expect and more

The romantic mystery drama Our Unwritten Seoul is already making waves after premiering its first four episodes. It stars Park Bo Young in a challenging dual role and Park Jinyoung as a principled lawyer. The series has dropped Episode 4 today, June 1, 2025. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to know when the next chapters will arrive.

Release dates for episodes 5 & 6

Well, viewers won’t have to wait long. Episode 5 is scheduled to air on Saturday, June 7, followed by Episode 6 on Sunday, June 8.

The show maintains a two-episodes-per-week format, releasing new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST on tvN. International viewers, including those in India, can stream the show on Netflix at 5:50 PM IST.

What’s the plot?

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s emotional and professional chaos, Our Unwritten Seoul is a 12-episode drama that tells the story of twin sisters, Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae. Mi Rae is a gentle woman who lives in the shadow of her more glamorous twin sister, Mi Ji, a fashion columnist. When Mi Ji mysteriously disappears, Mi Rae steps in to live her life, hiding her identity to shield her family from scandal.

Park Bo Young takes on the complex task of portraying both sisters, while Park Jinyoung plays Lee Ho Su. He is a lawyer who becomes entangled in Mi Rae’s secret life and eventually transforms her emotional journey. It is directed by Park Shin Woo and penned by Lee Kang. The series combines family drama, romance, and suspense into a heartfelt story about identity and sacrifice.

Supporting cast and series timeline

The drama also stars Im Chul Soo, Ryu Kyung Soo, Kim Sun Young, and Jang Young Nam. Our Unwritten Seoul premiered on May 24, 2025, and will run until June 29, 2025, with 12 episodes in total.

Whether you're tuning in for the emotional performances or the slow-burning romance, the series promises twists, heartache, and healing in equal measure.

