Who is Crystal McKinney? Woman Accusing Both Diddy and Harvey Weinstein of Disgusting Acts

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault and rape.

Crystal McKinney has made headlines after accusing both Sean Diddy Combs and Harvey Weinstein of s*xual assault. McKinney first filed a lawsuit in May 2024 against Combs, alleging that he drugged and assaulted her. Just a few weeks later, her name surfaced again in an amended complaint filed on May 30, 2025, this time accusing Weinstein of r*pe in an incident that allegedly happened in 2003.

The case against Weinstein is not connected to the lawsuit against Combs, but both cases have brought renewed attention to McKinney's story.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, McKinney said she was invited to a meeting with Weinstein by an unnamed executive from a modeling agency. She went to a West Village lounge along with her friend and roommate, hoping to discuss potential acting roles.

Who is Crystal McKinney and what is she alleging?

Crystal McKinney claims that Weinstein arrived at the lounge, talked to them briefly, and then suggested moving the meeting to a quieter place because the lounge was too loud and crowded. She alleges that they followed him to a Manhattan hotel room, where he ordered several bottles of Boulevardier and Dom Pérignon and vodka cocktails.

Once inside, McKinney said things escalated quickly. She alleges that Weinstein groped her and tore at her tank top, causing her to run to the bathroom. According to the lawsuit, her friend joined her there, but Weinstein allegedly barged in and told them to strip and take a bath with him.

McKinney said they felt "backed into a corner and feared that he would retaliate against them if they refused his s*xual advances." The complaint claims that Weinstein told the two women to engage in s*xual acts with each other in the bathtub. He then 'dragged' them to the bed and allegedly r*ped both of them.

After the incident, McKinney said Weinstein abruptly left the hotel room. She also stated that his assistant called afterward. When McKinney informed the assistant of what had happened, she was told to leave the hotel room immediately instead of receiving help.

McKinney says the alleged assault led to long-term trauma. The complaint details the emotional and mental toll it took on her, including "depression, anxiety, anger, self-blame, suicidal ideation, body image issues, and demoralization."

Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted in 2020 for separate r*pe charges, had his conviction overturned in April 2024 due to trial irregularities. He is currently in custody at Rikers Island after being convicted in California in 2022.

While Weinstein awaits a retrial in New York, Diddy is also facing serious legal trouble. He has been charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering. Combs has pleaded not guilty.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

