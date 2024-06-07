Arcane Season 2 Drops New Look; Release Window, Plot and Everything We Know About It So Far

Netflix is ready to revisit the world of Arcane! The hit animated series, set in the League of Legends universe captivated viewers in the first season. The first season was released in November 2021 and since then fans have been waiting for more. And, now it looks like that the wait is almost over.

Recently, Netflix shared a glimpse of what’s coming next. Set in the world of League of Legends, the show follows the tumultuous relationship between two sisters Vi and Jinx. Here’s everything you need to know about Arcane Season 2 including its release date, plot, and more.

First look at Arcane Season 2

With its stunning animation, deep storyline, and memorable characters, Arcane Season 1 quickly became a fan favorite. Now, after a long wait, Netflix recently gave fans a sneak peek of Arcane Season 2. This happened during their special preview event for upcoming animated shows.

The video titled Next on Netflix Animation: The Preview for 2024 and Beyond showcased new titles. The new clip showcases the return of our favorite sisters, Violet (Vi) and Jinx. They can be seen setting the stage for an intense and emotional season. The animation quality also looks as stunning as ever.

ALSO READ: Arcane Season 2: Jinx & Vi Return In Sequel In New Visuals; All Updates So Far

When will Arcane Season 2 be released?

Advertisement

Arcane season two is scheduled to debut in November 2024. Yes, after almost three years since its first season release. Although, please note that the exact date is yet to be confirmed. However, according to reports, it will likely be released near the anniversary date of its original release.

With its stunning animation by Fortiche and complex emotional narratives, Arcane quickly earned rave reviews. Soon after that Riot Games and Netflix announced Season 2. The video released by Netflix featured new titles like Terminator Zero, My One Girl, and Twilight of the Gods.

ALSO READ: Arcane Season 2 Eyes Jinx & Vi In a Darker Future; Everything To Expect From Sequel

What to expect from Arcane Season 2?

The first season of Arcane ended with a major cliffhanger, and Season 2 promises to pick up right where it left off. It will continue the story of Vi and Jinx, the two sisters with clashing personalities. This season is expected to test their bond, even further, possibly pitting them against each other.

The tensions between the cities of Piltover and Zaun will escalate into a full-blown conflict. Arcane is set in a rich world inspired by the League of Legends universe. The end of Season 1 left many characters’ fates hanging in the balance after Jinx’s explosive attack on Piltover’s council chamber.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arcane Season 2: Trailer breakdown, potential release date, where to watch, and more

The cast of Arcane Season 2

Several key characters are confirmed to return in Season 2. Hailee Steinfeld will reprise her role as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, and Katie Leung as Caitlyn. As per reports, other characters like Ekko, Viktor, and Heimerdinger are also expected to return. The fate of characters caught in the council chamber explosion, such as Jayce and Mel, remains uncertain.

Season 2 will also introduce some new characters. The sneak peek hinted that the popular League of Legends villain will also come in Season 2. Much details are under wraps, still fans are excited to see which new faces will join in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Netflix Original Anime: From Violet Evergarden To Kengan Ashura

A look back at Season 1

If you’re not familiar with Arcane, you can catch up on its first season, which is streaming on Netflix. The series offers a perfect blend of action, drama, and awesome animation. The show is set in the cities of Piltover and Zaun, where tensions rise among inventors, hooligans, politicians, and crime lords.

Advertisement

Whether you’re a long-time fan of League of Legends or new to the world of Runeterra, Arcane is a must-watch.

ALSO READ: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: One Piece Wins Best Continuing Anime Series