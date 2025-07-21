Box Office: Saiyaara surprises overseas with USD 2 million weekend; Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leave a mark globally

Just like India, Saiyaara worked its magic abroad as well, going from strength to strength over its opening weekend, collecting nearly USD 2 million. Combined with Rs. 98 crore approx. in India, the YRF musical love story grossed Rs. 115 crore worldwide through Sunday.

The film started off with USD 450K on Friday, from where one would normally expect a weekend of USD 1.25 million or so. This film, however, surprised with a phenomenal trend. It saw a strong surge in business on Saturday, collecting USD 650K. On Sunday, films normally drop off a bit, rarely some remain flat, and even rarely some manage to grow. This film, however, exploded on Sunday, earning almost double its Friday biz.

The growth was all across the board, from North America in the West to Australia in the East. In the Middle East, where Sunday is actually a working day, the film showed an extraordinary hold with business on par with Saturday.

From this weekend, the film should be eyeing a finish of over USD 6 million. However, with the unconventional trend the film has shown till now, it's tough to say how high it can go. The business shall remain elevated for the next couple of days on weekdays as well, and then there may be some stabilisation, after which we will get a better idea of its closing.

The Territorial Breakdown of Saiyaara Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Middle East: USD 650K

US: USD 450K

UK: USD 260K

Canada: USD 225K

Australia / New Zealand: USD 120K

Rest of world: USD 200K

Total: USD 1.90 million

