Saiyaara: Teary-eyed Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne requesting hug from Aneet Padda will melt your heart

Saiyaara has become the talk of the town since its release. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the musical romantic drama has created a mass hysteria in theaters with fans going crazy about it. Ahaan and Aneet's families have also watched the film. A moment of Ahaan's mom, Deanne Panday, requesting a hug from Aneet has caught our attention.

Deanne Panday shares a warm hug with Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday's sister, Alanna Panday, recently shared a video of their family's reactions after watching Saiyaara. In a clip posted on Instagram, Ahaan and Aneet's families can be seen meeting each other as they share a special moment.

Alanna hugs her mom, Deanne Panday, as both of them get teary-eyed. As Alanna wipes away her tears, her husband, Ivor, comes and hugs her. Ahaan's father, Chikki Panday, is also in the video. The Saiyaara pair arrive in style, and the families clap for them. Both the stars then meet each other's parents.

What grabbed our attention the most is how Ahaan's mother, Deanne, sweetly requests a hug as she meets his co-star, Aneet Padda. "C'mon, give me a hug," she says. Deanne and Aneet share a warm hug upon her request.

Alanna Panday tagged her brother, actor Ahaan, in the caption and wrote, "Our #Saiyaara."

Watch the video here:

A brief about Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri of Aashiqui 2 fame, Saiyaara hit the screens on July 18, 2025 (Friday). It marks Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's respective debuts as leads. The new release is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Saiyaara has received positive reviews from the audience for their performances and the storyline. In Suri's latest helmer, Ahaan plays the role of a struggling musician, Krish Kapoor, and Aneet is cast as a young writer, Vaani Batra.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's work fronts

Ahaan Panday had begun his journey as an assistant director in the 2023 Netflix web series, The Railway Men. Aneet Padda started her Bollywood career with Revathy's 2022 film, Salaam Venky, in which she played a pivotal role.

