7 Best Telugu horror movies to watch on OTT platform Prime Video: Bhaaghamathie to Virupaksha

Telugu horror movies on OTT are simply one of the best ways to enjoy your off day for a random binge-watch. Most viewers will undoubtedly agree that those jump scares and spine-chilling moments truly have a fan base of their own.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best Telugu horror movies on Prime Video, here’s a curated list of our 7 best picks.

7 Telugu horror movies on Prime Video

Bhaaghamathie

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Asha Sarath

Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Asha Sarath Director: G Ashok

G Ashok Release date: 26 January 2018

The film revolves around the life of an IAS officer named Chanchala who gets imprisoned inside a haunted house for interrogation in the murder case of her brother-in-law. However, things go awry in the middle of the night when she gets possessed by the avenging spirit of Bhaghamathie, a former queen who ruled the place.

Evaru

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Regena Cassandrra, Naveen Chandra, Pavitra Lokesh

Adivi Sesh, Regena Cassandrra, Naveen Chandra, Pavitra Lokesh Director: Venkat Ramji

Venkat Ramji Release date: 15 August 2019

Evaru narrates the tale of a corrupted police officer Vikram Vasudev who is tasked to investigate what seems to be an open-and-shut case. It entails how a woman killed her own perpetrator. However, upon a deeper investigation into the matter, the cop is left with some grappling dark secrets, which are of a world different from that of the mortals.

Nishabdham

Cast: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Michael Madson, Anjali, Shalini Pandey

R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Michael Madson, Anjali, Shalini Pandey Director: Kona Venkat

Kona Venkat Release date: 26 September 2020

The movie centers around the mishap caused when a world-renowned cello player is found dead in a house which is otherwise known to be haunted. However, his manner of demise without any proof leaves his fans curious, and they set out on a journey to find out the exact cause.

Masooda

Cast: Sangeetha, Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyanram, Shubhalekha Sudhakar

Sangeetha, Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyanram, Shubhalekha Sudhakar Director: Sai Kiran

Sai Kiran Release date: 18 November 2022

The life of a single mother Neelam is turned upside down when her daughter Nazia is seemingly possessed by an evil spirit. She finds help from her neighbour named Gopi Krishna to help her daughter out of it. A supernaturally driven climax brings themes of exorcism and fight against the supernatural to the limelight.

Virupaksha

Cast: Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Easwari Rao, Srinivas Avasarala, Ravi Varma

Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Easwari Rao, Srinivas Avasarala, Ravi Varma Director: Karthik Varma Dandu

Karthik Varma Dandu Release date: 21 April 2023

An unknown person’s occult practices lead to some of the most unusual deaths beginning to happen among all villagers. The whole town is left grappling with all such unusual incidents as they attempt to seek a solution to all the problems.

Tantiram

Cast: Srikanth Gurram, Priyanka Sharma, Avinash Yelandur, Srinivasa Murthy

Srikanth Gurram, Priyanka Sharma, Avinash Yelandur, Srinivasa Murthy Director: Muthyala Meher Deepak

Muthyala Meher Deepak Release date: 22 September 2023

After getting rid of his dark and bad past, a man named Balachandran gets married to Alagini. Their union soon turns him into a happy and jovial person free from the horrors of his past. However, a jinn takes control of his life soon enough, leaving him to lose trust in everything and thereafter face consequences.

Pindam

Saikiran Daida Release date: 15 December 2023

The plot of Pindam revolves around a family who unexpectedly moves into a haunted house and experiences strange, supernatural events all connected to an orphaned and speech-impaired girl. With no options left, they decide to contact an expert in demonology who ends up uncovering the shocking secrets of the place and even the ulterior intentions of the spirit.

