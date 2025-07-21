BTS' V and Jungkook fail to reach settlement with Sojang in 90M KRW defamation case, trial procedure to continue

BTS members V and Jungkook's defamation case against YouTuber Sojang reached a new development. According to a July 21 report by the K-media outlet Star Today, the two parties appeared in court to reach a settlement through discussion; however, it hit a roadblock. It indicates that the case, which began in February 2024, is far from over, and the trials will continue.

BTS' V and Jungkook's mediation with defamer Sojang yielded no result

V and Jungkook's sides participated in a court-mediated discussion on July 21 at 9:40 am KST (6:10 am IST) at the Seoul Western District Court. It aimed at exploring a potential settlement in their defamation lawsuit against Sojang, the operator of the YouTube channel Taldeok Camp. This development follows the second-level court's decision to redirect the case to this format from a full hearing, which was made on June 16.

The discussion was intended to allow the prosecution and the defendant to engage in discussions and reach a mutually beneficial outcome with the court's assistance. However, despite their efforts, the two parties were unable to come to an agreement. As a result, the court declared "mediation failed", and consequently, the existing trial procedure will resume.

The origin of V and Jungkook's defamation case

In February 2025, the court ruled against YouTuber Sojang, determining she spread false information about the BTS duo. She achieved this by posting 23 videos on her channel over a period of 1 year and 8 months, from October 2021 to June 2023. The 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court subsequently ordered her to pay damages totaling 76 million KRW (approximately 53,000 USD).

Initially, V and Jungkook filed a lawsuit in January 2025, seeking 90 million KRW in damages for defamation and unauthorized use of content. Although the court ruled in their favor, the damages amount was adjusted to 76 million KRW. It was done with the understanding that she was a first-time offender and genuinely remorseful for her actions.

Besides the suit against the BTS members, Sojang also lost some other defamation cases, including those involving IVE's Jang Wonyoung and former Wanna One member Kang Daniel.

