Is Kriti Sanon on romantic vacation with Kabir Bahia? Rumored couple hints with inside room and bikini pics

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Do Patti in 2024, has taken a break from work these days. Kriti has been enjoying her vacation in France, and it seems that she is with her rumored beau Kabir Bahia. They are reportedly on a luxurious cruise together. The rumored couple dropped hints with inside room and bikini pics on social media.

Kriti Sanon looks sizzling in bikini pics on cruise vacay

Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her cruise vacation at St. Tropez, France. Kriti can be seen posing for photos in a colorful bikini on the cruise. The actress is enjoying her vacay while flaunting her 'salty hair' and bikini look. We also saw some glimpses of the blue waters, sunset, and dessert.

"Salty hair...Rainbow on my heart...Flowing with the waves...Sunsets like in a postcard," the caption reads.

Check out her post here:

Is Kabir Bahia on the same cruise?

It appears that Kriti Sanon's rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, is vacationing with her on the same cruise. We aren't saying this, but his Instagram stories suggest so. Kabir posted some pictures on the platform, which hint that they are indeed together. However, the rumored couple didn't pose for photos on the holiday.

In the first picture, we can see a book that reads 'St. Tropez Soleil' kept on the table. The second photo shows a seaside view of a cozy room featuring bedsheets, pillows, cushions, and a flower vase.

Check out the screenshots of his Instagram stories here:

This comes after Kriti and Kabir attended the 3rd Test match between India and England at Lord's stadium.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff in 2014. She has also worked in films such as Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Mimi, Arjun Patiala, Bhediya, and Adipurush. Her other works include Bachchhan Paandey, Shehzada, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and more.

Kriti made her production debut with her 2024 release, Do Patti. While she played dual roles, Kajol was cast for a pivotal character. The actress is now gearing up for Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial, Tere Ishq Mein, co-starring Dhanush.

