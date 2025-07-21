Kartik Aaryan's untitled film delayed due to Saiyaara's massive success? Anurag Basu reacts

All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu's upcoming film ever since the duo started shooting for it. The film, which also stars Sreeleela as the leading lady, was initially slated for a Diwali release. However, the latest buzz is that the film will not be released until 2026, reportedly due to Saiyaara's massive box office success. The filmmaker has now broken silence on the same and revealed the real reason behind the delay.

Is Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's film delayed?

Anurag Basu, while talking to India Today, did not confirm the reports about the film's delay. But he indirectly hinted at it by giving several reasons for it. Earlier, it was claimed that certain themes and elements in the Kartik Aaryan starrer were similar to those of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara. Both stories centered on rising music stars and their romantic relationships.

As the audience is gushing over the recently released Mohit Suri directorial, reports suggested that Basu and his team wanted to avoid any direct comparison with the already released movie. Because of this, some portions had to be rewritten; hence, they decided to push the release date. But the Jagga Jasoos director revealed the real reason behind the delay.

Anurag Basu claimed that Kartik Aaryan was busy with Karan Johar's Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, while he was occupied with the release of Metro In Dinon. "We'll soon move on to our next schedule and aim to wrap the film soon," he added.

Is there similarity in Saiyaara's storyline with Kartik Aaryan's film?

Anurag also revealed that he has been aware of Mohit Suri's script for a long time, and the story was no surprise to him. "Given that both films feature performers as central characters, we knew comparisons would be drawn. But the two films are completely different from each other," he concluded.

Just a couple of days ago, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the makers of Son of Sardaar 2 also have decided to push their release date by a week. The reason was purely business-based, to ensure that both films flourish and rule the box office.

