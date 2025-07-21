Are Sia and Harry Jowsey Dating? Hand-Holding Dinner Date Sparks Romance Rumors

Singer Sia and Netflix star Harry Jowsey were seen holding hands during a dinner outing on Saturday, July 19, in Los Angeles, sparking rumors of a new celebrity couple. The two were photographed outside Italian restaurant Ca’Del Sole, looking relaxed and close as they left the venue.

Sia wore a black two-piece outfit with a matching blazer and leopard-print ankle boots. She styled her signature platinum-blonde hair in two braids. Jowsey opted for an olive blazer with matching pants and oversized sunglasses.

Advertisement

This public appearance has led fans to wonder: Are Sia and Harry Jowsey dating?

Sia recently filed for divorce in March 2024

Sia, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, filed for divorce from her husband, Dan Bernard, in March 2024, after two years of marriage. The former couple shares a baby named Somersault Wonder Bernard. Sia is also a mother to two teenage sons, whom she adopted in 2019.

The singer has kept her personal life private in recent years but appears to be enjoying new company alongside the popular reality star.

Who is Harry Jowsey and what’s he up to now?

Harry Jowsey is best known for appearing on Netflix reality shows such as Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match, and Dancing with the Stars. He was most recently linked to actress Lucy Hale.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced a new dating docuseries starring Jowsey called Let’s Marry Harry. The show will follow Jowsey’s journey to find love, with help from Call Her Daddy host and producer Alexandra Cooper.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to doing this alongside one of my best friends, Alex Cooper. She is a big sister to me, and I know she’ll help me to not be a silly sausage while keeping me grounded,” Jowsey said in a statement to Tudum.

Here’s what Harry said about love and relationships

In a May 2024 interview with US Weekly, Jowsey opened up about wanting a serious relationship. “I just want to have a girlfriend and grow old together and be us and have a little family,” he said. “Being in a relationship is so special, and I really missed that feeling.”

He also discussed his podcast Boyfriend Material, where he gives and receives advice on relationships. “Hopefully, I can get married, and then it turns into daddy advice,” Jowsey joked.

With Sia’s divorce still fresh and Jowsey gearing up for a dating show, it’s hard to say whether this is a new romance or just a friendship. Either way, the sighting has sparked curiosity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Charli XCX Marries The 1975 Drummer George Daniel After 3 Years of Dating: All We Know About Matty Healy’s Absence