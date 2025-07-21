TXT's Beomgyu and Huening Kai call BIGHIT MUSIC's new boy group 'cute and hard working', want to be 'good seniors' like BTS

The TXT members recently met with the upcoming boy band from their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, who are yet to make their official debut. Beomgyu and Huening Kai expressed their admiration for the members of the new group. They expressed their wish to emulate their seniors BTS, and extend the same kind of support they had received, to their juniors. It highlighted that the groups already bonded.

TXT turns supportive seniors for BIGHIT MUSIC's new boy band

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is set to become first-time seniors with the debut of their agency's third boy band next month. Ahead of that, they had a chance to check out the upcoming group and their debut act. TXT's Beomgyu said, “We met the juniors and they’re such a cute and hard-working group." His words indicate that he is already fond of the newbies, which heightens the buzz around the new group's August 18 debut.

He said, "I want to keep cheering them on for their future activities. The Bangtan hyungs [BTS brothers] had also told us to do our activities diligently and when we met in person, they took care of us a lot so I want to become a good senior to the younger group as well.” This highlighted the warm and supportive bond between the K-pop artists, unhindered by rivalry.

Huening Kai mentioned, “We met them two months ago and then met again yesterday; we met because they said they wanted to show us their performance." Him talking affectionately about the upcoming boy band is particularly emotional for the fandom MOA as he is poised to hand over the title of the agency's youngest artist to one of the new boy band members soon.

Acclaiming them, he said, "They’re all really good. I want to lock them up in praise prison and keep praising them. I want to say that they’re worth looking forward to.” As for the upcoming debutants, they are a "young creator crew" of five, including Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho.

Their previous association with TXT include Martin being credited as part of the creative team behind Deja Vu, Miracle and Beautiful Strangers, while James choreographed Deja Vu.

