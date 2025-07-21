Box Office: Saiyaara goes MENTAL on Monday; Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has a shot at Rs 18 crore on day 4

The Ahaan Panday, and Aneet Padda-led Saiyaara has gone mental at the box office on Monday, as the film is looking to score historic numbers on the fourth day. The Mohit Suri directorial is not looking to slow down any time soon, as very early trends are suggesting first Monday business in the range of Rs 18.00 crore to Rs 20.00 crore, and this can go higher too as the momentum of the film is at different level altogether.

The hold is coming despite a 20 percent drop in ticket prices, and the footfalls of Monday will be much higher than Friday, which speaks volumes about the levels of business it is doing. The film is looking to score one of the biggest non-holiday Monday of all time, and to think of a newcomer film doing it is incredible. While the collections of Saiyaara on Monday could be similar to Friday, the footfalls will be competing with Saturday, as there is a surge in admits due to reduced rates

The first Monday of Saiyaara would be the biggest of all time for a non-star-cast film and certainly deserves a distinct place in the history books. The fourth day collections of Saiyaara will be higher than the fourth day of Kabir Singh, which scored Rs 17.50 crore on Monday. Following this trend, Saiyaara has a shot at entering the Rs 300 crore club, or who knows even the Rs 400 crore club too.

Most films performing at high levels opt out of the discounted Tuesday offer, but YRF has gone ahead with the same for the fifth day with an intent to get more admits. The release strategy of Saiyaara is one of the best in the last few years, as neither did YRF go over the board with release size nor did they get greedy to opt for the blockbuster pricing slab.

Saiyaara is headed to emerge as a historic blockbuster, and certainly find a place in the top 5 launches of all time in the history of Indian Cinema. The four day total of Saiyaara will stand around the Rs 104 crore mark,

Here’s a look at Saiyaara Box Office collection:

Friday: Rs 21.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 25.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 35.00 crore

Monday: Rs 19.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 101.00 crore

Note: These are estimates based on very early trends and the actuals could vary depending on the actuals in evening.

