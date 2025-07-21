Who is Shaad Randhawa? All about Prince from Saiyaara and why he's part of Mohit Suri films

Mohit Suri's movies share a common factor—an actor who has been associated with the director for around 20 years. We are talking about Shaad Randhawa. Shaad has been a part of Mohit's most movies, including the latest release, Saiyaara. Here's all you need to know about him and his connection with the filmmaker.

Shaad Randhawa's career journey with Mohit Suri: Woh Lamhe to Saiyaara

Shaad Randhawa has worked with Mohit Suri in seven movies in his career so far. He made his Bollywood debut with Suri's Woh Lamhe in 2006. The romantic drama starred Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut as the main leads. Shaad was cast as Kangana's on-screen boyfriend, Nikhil Rai, in the film.

After appearing in Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan, Shaad then featured in Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's 2013 film, Aashiqui 2. He played the role of Rahul Jaykar's best friend, Vivek, in Suri's directorial.

Apart from these movies, Shaad Randhawa starred in Ek Villain, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns. Shaad's latest appearance is in Saiyaara, which is led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. He plays the pivotal role of Prince in the new release.

When Mohit Suri called Shaad Randhawa his 'emotional anchor'

In an old interview with DNA, Mohit Suri once spoke about his association with Shaad Randhawa. They met on the sets of Suri's maternal uncle Mukesh Bhatt's 2004 production, Tumsa Nahin Dekha.

Suri called Shaad his "emotional anchor" and said that he is someone who always "watches your back". The filmmaker shared that the actor is quite close to him and his family. During the making of Aashiqui 2, Suri used to have prepping sessions at Shaad's home.

Shaad Randhawa's connection with Dara Singh and Mumtaz

Shaad Randhawa was born to the late Indian wrestler and actor Randhawa and Malika. While his father, Randhwa, was a brother of the late wrestler and actor Dara Singh, his mother, Malika, is the sister of the veteran actress Mumtaz.

Shaad Randhawa's other notable works include television series, Chandrakanta (2017) and Kumkum Bhagya (2018). He has also appeared in the web series Scam 2003.

