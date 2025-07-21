Is Justin Bieber Going on Australia Tour Soon? Singer Sparks Rumors Post SWAG Album Release

Justin Bieber has finally released new music! With the surprise drop of SWAG, the ever-growing interest in the pop icon’s music is on the rise once again, and there are rumors of the DAISIES star going on a tour soon. According to a report from Daily Mail, the rumors first stemmed from a radio program, 6PR Perth, which spoke about the singer visiting their city. However, Justin is yet to confirm anything.

Justin Bieber is very likely planning his next tour after suspending his Justice World Tour in 2022, with many shows across other continents being canceled in February 2023. After performing at 49 gigs, he cited health reasons for first postponing and then dropping out of the tour entirely. According to the latest rumors, he will set out on a tour to “redeem himself” and look for concerts around the world. 6PR Perth's Millsy and Karl spoke about the possibility during a radio show, the 31-year-old pop star will be announcing his tour in Australia. Other stops of his rumored tour have not been shared so far.

Justin Bieber has not personally dished on the plans or announced any tour so far. He has been lying low amid his promotions for the SWAG album. Alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, the couple has been vacationing, as speculations about their ‘troubled’ marriage continue to make the rounds. They share a kid, son Jack Blues, whose glimpses have been revealed on the two stars’ social media.

Justin Bieber’s SWAG

The Canadian pop singer’s seventh studio album, SWAG, was surprise-dropped on July 11, 2025. Comprising 21 songs, he has collaborated with Eddie Benjamin and Dijon Duenas for many tracks. Some appearances on the album include Gunna, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, and Marvin Winans, as well as Druski. DAISIES serves as the only single on the record so far, earning praise from critics and fans alike.

