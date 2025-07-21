TXT drops Beautiful Strangers music video, watch healing first encounters in The Star Chapter: TOGETHER's song

TXT dropped a brand-new music video, titled Beautiful Strangers, on Monday, July 21, at 5:58 pm KST (2:28 pm IST/4:58 am ET). The MV unveiling coincided with the release of their 4th Korean studio album, titled DESIRE : UNLEASH. Fans eagerly awaited the popular fourth-gen group's comeback, as it is their first full-length project since 2023's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

TXT unveils poignant Beautiful Strangers music video

Beautiful Strangers is about two individuals who meet each other while navigating the chaotic circumstances of life, and feel an instant connection. The mayhem is depicted in the music video through car crashes, burning fires, and fear of the unknown. Amid such turmoil, a single glance at the stranger who exudes a sense of familiarity brings them comfort.

During that time, they transcend into a fantasy world, free from misery's spell, and feel that "this moment is so beautiful." There, they make "an eternal promise" to be each other's calm amidst chaos, becoming "beautiful strangers."

The meaningful lyrics of the upbeat yet melodious song feature TXT's signature storytelling. Besides, the song's appeal is further enhanced by its dark-themed visuals and infectious dance break.

Check out the Beautiful Strangers MV here:

The cinematic music video features Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai being broken by life's challenges. However, during that time, a chance meeting with a stranger sparks an unexpected connection, and their bond gains immortality through their scars and shared trauma, transcending outsiders' comprehension.

About The Star Chapter: TOGETHER album

TOMORROW X TOGETHER wraps up the narrative of the Star chapter with the latest TOGETHER version. The album consists of 8 tracks– Upside Down Kiss, Beautiful Strangers, Ghost Girl (Yeonjun's solo song), Sunday Driver (Soobin's solo song), Dance With You (Beomgyu's solo song), Take My Half (Beomgyu's solo song), Bird of Night (Taehyun's solo song), and Song of the Stars.

Following the album release, the TXT members are set to head to their ACT : TOMORROW world tour, starting with two shows in Seoul's Gocheok Dome on August 22 and 23.

