Who Was Tom Troupe? Find Out as Star Trek Actor and Broadway Veteran Passes Away at 97

Tom Troupe, a seasoned actor known for his roles in Cheers, Star Trek, and more than 75 television series, passed away at the age of 97. He passed away Sunday morning at his home in Beverly Hills, just five days after his birthday. His death, due to natural causes, was confirmed by his public relations representatives.

A veteran actor across stage and screen

Born on July 15, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, Tom Troupe began his acting journey in local theater before relocating to New York City in 1948. He studied at the Herbert Berghof Studio under the guidance of Uta Hagen, having received a scholarship. He later served in the Korean War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star, as per Variety.

Troupe made his Broadway debut in 1957 as Peter van Daan in The Diary of Anne Frank, performing alongside Joseph Schildkraut. A year later, he relocated to Los Angeles and began building a prolific career in television and film.

Throughout the 1960s to the 1990s, Troupe appeared in several iconic TV shows. His notable credits include Star Trek, The Fugitive, Mission: Impossible, The Wild, Wild West, Mary Hartman, Cagney & Lacey, CHiPs, Knots Landing, Murder, She Wrote, Cheers, Frasier, and Archie Bunker's Place. His presence on screen brought a dependable charm and professionalism to both guest roles and recurring appearances.

Here's what you may not know about his film and theater career

Troupe also worked in major films, including The Big Fisherman, The Devil's Brigade, Kelly's Heroes, Summer School, and My Own Private Idaho.

In the theater, he often performed with his wife, Carole Cook, in stage productions such as The Gin Game, The Lion in Winter, and Fathers' Day. He also toured with Same Time Next Year alongside Barbara Rush and appeared on Broadway in Romantic Comedy with Mia Farrow. One of his personal projects included the one-man play The Diary of a Madman, which he co-wrote.

Troupe was married to actress Carole Cook until her passing in 2023 at age 98. The couple were widely admired for their decades-long relationship both on and off stage. He is survived by his son, Christopher Troupe; daughter-in-law, Becky Coulter; granddaughter, Ashley Troupe; and several nieces and nephews.

