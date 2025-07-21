Taylor Swift Attends Selena Gomez’s ‘70s Disco-Themed 33rd Birthday Bash Ahead of Her Wedding With Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift was among the celebrity guests who joined Selena Gomez to celebrate her 33rd birthday at a dazzling ‘70s disco-themed party. The birthday celebration took place over the weekend and featured bold fashion, balloons, and a rooftop gathering of close friends.

Gomez, who officially turns 33 on Tuesday, July 23, shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram from the night. One of the standout photos showed her posing with Swift in a pool of balloons, both dressed in retro glamour. The birthday girl wore a sequined jumpsuit paired with a fur jacket, fully embracing the vintage disco aesthetic.

Taylor Swift reunites with Selena looking stylish as ever

Taylor Swift looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeved black dress with her signature red lipstick. Her appearance at the bash sparked excitement among fans, who were thrilled to see the long-time friends reunite. The Cruel Summer singer has maintained a close bond with Gomez for over a decade, often showing support at key moments in each other’s lives. Swift stood out as one of the most talked-about guests at the party, alongside actress Sofia Carson and others.

Here’s what Selena said about her milestone birthday

In the caption to her birthday post, Selena Gomez reflected on her personal growth and gratitude, “As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here.”

She continued, “This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you…I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.” Gomez added that she feels “filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come” and said, “MADLY LOVE YOU ALL.”

Engagement and wedding plans with Benny Blanco

The party also highlighted Selena’s relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. The couple, who got engaged in December 2024 after dating for over a year, shared a sweet kiss during the evening. The celebration comes just weeks before their upcoming wedding in Montecito, California, scheduled for September.

According to a recent Daily Mail report, Taylor Swift is expected to attend the wedding alongside Travis Kelce. A source stated, “Selena is not having her wedding to accommodate Taylor, but she wants her to attend and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis.”

The wedding will be a private, two-day event, with a guest list that includes friends, family, and several celebrity names from both Selena and Benny’s professional circles.

