Top Opening Weekend 2025: Saiyaara takes the 2nd spot surpassing Housefull 5, Sikandar and Raid 2; Chhaava retains number one position

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is wrecking the box office. After a phenomenal Rs 21 crore day 1, Saiyaara grew by close to 20 percent to net Rs 25 crore on Saturday. It added another mindboggling Rs 35-36 crore net on Sunday, to take the weekend to Rs 81-82 crore net. This is a debut of a kind we have not seen, nor shall we see in the next few years.

Saiyaara Takes A Magnificent Rs 81.50 Crore Net Opening Weekend; Makes A Mockery Of Pre-Release Expectations

Saiyaara made a mockery of all pre-release predictions, and by a margin. There were numbers like Rs 3 - 4 crore net floating in the trade circle for the opening day, with few expecting an under Rs 3 crore number. For the film to open 7 times as much only proves how unpredictable box office can be. The unpredictability of the film is far from over as the bookings for not just Monday, but also Tuesday are historic. With Son Of Sardaar 2 postponing, the film has yet another open week to keep the cash registers ringing.

Saiyaara Takes The 2nd Best India Net Opening Weekend Start For A Bollywood Movie This Year

Coming back to analysing the India net weekend of Saiyaara, it has taken the 2nd best opening weekend for a Bollywood movie of 2025. The collections of the film are just under Chhaava, which opened to Rs 108 crore net and legged to Rs 550 crore plus. Housefull 5, Sikandar, Sky Force, Sitaare Zameen Par and Raid 2 follow suit.

The Top Opening Bollywood Movies Of 2025 In The First Weekend Are As Under

Rank Movies Net India Weekend Collections 1 Chhaava Rs 108 crore 2 Saiyaara Rs 81 - 82 crore 3 Housefull 5 Rs 79 crore 4 Sikandar Rs 71 crore 5 Sky Force Rs 63.50 crore 6 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 56.50 crore 7 Raid 2 Rs 49.25 crore (Rs 71 crore ext weekend)

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara is a certified blockbuster and it can go on to be a super blockbuster or perhaps an all time blockbuster too. The Mohit Suri film plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

