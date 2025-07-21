BTS’ Jimin maintains most popular K-pop idol slot for 197th week with over 18 billion votes, here're Top stars

BTS’ Jimin has once again demonstrated the strength of his global fandom. He secured the top spot in the KDOL global K-pop idol popularity poll for the second week of July 2025. From July 7 to July 13, Jimin accumulated nearly 25 million “hearts,” landing him his 197th weekly win on the platform. This further extends a historic run unmatched by any other artist.

Jimin’s unshakable KDOL records

As of July 19, 2025, Jimin leads KDOL’s prestigious Hall of Fame with a total of 18,759,182,200 votes. It’s a milestone that reflects the unwavering support from fans worldwide. His lead is not just strong, it’s enormous.

The artist in second place, fellow BTS member Jin, stands at 12.59 billion votes, while BTS’ V follows in third with 4.59 billion. This puts Jimin more than 6 billion votes ahead of his closest competitor, a gap that only seems to grow with time.

His achievements aren’t limited to weekly rankings. Jimin currently holds Hall of Fame status in 10 categories, making him the most decorated artist on the app. His current records include:

Most cumulative votes: 18.75 billion

Most #1 daily rankings: 1,286 days

Most #1 weekly rankings: 197 weeks

Most #1 monthly rankings: 45 months

Highest single-day votes: 2.68 billion

Highest weekly votes: 2.74 billion

Highest monthly votes: 3.06 billion

Most birthday votes: 2.68 billion

Longest streak at #1 (daily): 61 consecutive days

Consecutive days at #1: 1 day

These numbers speak not only to Jimin’s status as a beloved global star but also to the tireless dedication of his fanbase. His fans consistently show up in large numbers to vote and support him on the platform.

What is KDOL?

KDOL is a mobile app that tracks and ranks K-pop idols based entirely on fan votes collected in real time. The application is unlike charts that are influenced by sales or media appearances. It provides a platform where international fans can directly support their favorite artists through daily voting.

Users from the U.S., South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and other parts of the world participate daily, giving the platform a wide global reach. Votes are tallied by the app daily, weekly, and monthly, with totals locked in every day at midnight KST. Top-ranking idols are featured in KDOL’s Hall of Fame, making it a key space for tracking fan engagement and global popularity.

