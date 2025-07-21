Will TXT renew its contract with BIGHIT MUSIC? Members update fans ahead of 7th anniversary: ‘The five of us…’

With their 7th debut anniversary approaching in March 2026, all eyes are now on Tomorrow X Together (TXT). Fans wonder whether the group will continue their journey with BIGHIT MUSIC, a label under HYBE. TXT debuted on March 4, 2019, and the seventh year is widely regarded as the standard contract renewal period for K-pop idols. It’s often referred to as the “7-year curse” by fans.

Advertisement

Amid rising curiosity, the group finally opened up about the subject during their comeback showcase. It’s held today, on July 21, at Kyunghee University Peace Hall in Seoul. The event celebrated the release of their fourth full-length album, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER.

TXT discussing contract renewal, Soobin and Kai hint at positive news

When asked about their plans regarding contract renewal, leader Soobin responded candidly. He confirmed that discussions are already underway. “The members and I are discussing it,” he said.

He continued, "We all agree that we're happiest when the five of us are together and want to sing and stand on stage for a long time. So we're discussing it, but I dare say that we might be able to give you some positive news." His comments drew an emotional response from fans. Many of whom had been quietly anxious about the group's long-term future.

Huening Kai echoed Soobin's sentiments, addressing fan concerns with warmth and optimism. "The fans are worried, but I hope they don't worry too much. The five of us still love music, so we'll try to continue to show our colors somehow. You don't have to worry too much," he said. His comforting words further fueled speculation that TXT will likely renew their contracts and continue as a full group.

Advertisement

TXT's fans stay hopeful for official confirmation

TXT's possible contract renewal comes at a time of major developments within HYBE. BTS is preparing to resume group and musical activities after their military hiatus. Moreover, a new boy group is set to debut under BIGHIT MUSIC next month. With such a dynamic shift in the agency's lineup, fans are closely watching how TXT navigates their position in the company.

TXT has not made any formal announcement about contract renewal. But members' open and aligned responses have brought comfort to fans who have stood by the group since their debut. As TXT steps into their 7th year together, MOAs around the world remain hopeful for what lies ahead. They wish for more music, more milestones, and all five members together, just as they are now.

ALSO READ: TXT announces 7-stop US leg of ACT : TOMORROW world tour; check out dates, venues and more