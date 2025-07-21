ASTRO's Sanha, Arin, Chuu's My Girlfriend Is the Man Release: Date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and more
My Girlfriend Is the Man is a light-hearted tale of mysterious gender change, leading to chaos. Read to know about the release schedule of the show, featuring a K-pop idol-heavy cast.
My Girlfriend Is the Man is a South Korean series starring ASTRO's Sanha, Oh My Girl's Arin, ex-LOONA's Chuu and Yoo Jung Hoo in lead roles. The fantasy rom-com drama follows a young girl who wakes up one day to find herself in a male body. Through her, the drama explores themes of love, identity, and acceptance. Here are the latest updates on the show's release date, plot, character details, and streaming information.
My Girlfriend Is the Man: Plot and Character Details
ASTRO's Sanha plays Park Yoon Jae, the male lead of My Girlfriend Is the Man. He is an astronomy student of a university, who meets Kim Ji Eun (Arin) on a blind date. They feel an instant spark in their first encounter itself and end up dating. Things go well for the couple as they keep falling deeper in love with each other. However, not for long, as their relationship takes a weird time with the girlfriend mysteriously getting transformed into a man.
The drama explores their relationship as they navigate this unusual situation and try to figure out how to return Ji Eun to her original female form. A love triangle also develops with another female character, Kang Min Ju (Chuu), who has a crush on Yoon Jae. As his girlfriend is now unrecognisable as the male Kim Ji Hun (Yoo Jung Hoo), Kang Min Ju seizes the opportunity to woo Yoon Jae.
My Girlfriend Is the Man: Release date, time and where to watch
My Girlfriend Is the Man will premiere with its first two episodes on Viki and Kocowa on June 23 and 24 at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST/8:50 AM EST). South Korean viewers can also watch it on the television channel KBS2.
The subsequent episodes will air on every Wednesday and Thursday, till August 28. Directed by Yoo Kwan Mo, this series consists of 12 episodes.
My Girlfriend Is the Man: Supporting cast
The actors playing important roles in Low Life, besides the main cast, are as follows–
Yoon Jae's family
- Kim Kwang Sik will play the role of Yoon Jae's father
- Jo Eun Sook will star as Yoon Jae's mother
- Lee So Won will play the role of Yoon Jae's sister
Ji Eun's family and friends
- Lee Yoon Gum will star as Ji Eun's father
- Do Ji Won will play the role of Ji Eun's mother
- Choi Yoon Ra will feature as Ji Eun's sister
- Park Joo Won will play Ji Eun's best friend
