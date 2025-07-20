Box Office: Jurassic World: Rebirth set to cross Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning in India; Collects Rs 82 crore in 17 days

Jurassic World Rebirth is among the latest releases which are running at the box office. Starring Scarlett Johansson, the film serves as the seventh installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the science fiction action film has earned Rs 82.1 crore in India in 17 days.

Jurassic World Rebirth crosses Rs 80 crore in India

Advertisement

Co-produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, Jurassic World Rebirth collected Rs 50.45 crore in the first week of its release in India. The Scarlett Johansson starrer recorded Rs 22.30 crore in the second week.

Jurassic World Rebirth fetched Rs 1.85 crore on the third Friday and Rs 3.50 crore on the third Saturday. It earned Rs 4 crore on the third Sunday, bringing its third weekend collection to Rs 9.35 crore.

Now, the cume collection of Gareth Edwards' directorial stands at Rs 82.1 crore in 17 days.

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 50.45 crore Week 2 Rs 22.30 crore 3rd Friday Rs 1.85 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 3.50 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 4 crore Total Rs 82.1 crore net in 17 days

Jurassic World Rebirth to cross Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning in India

Jurassic World Rebirth will soon surpass the lifetime collection of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning at the Indian box office. The Tom Cruise starrer earned Rs 92 crore in India.

The plot shows that most dinasaurs are now confined to isolated equatorial regions in order to survive due to inhospitable climate on the Earth. Led by Zora Bennett, a covert operation expert, the team travels to a former island research facility where the three largest prehistoric animals reside.

Advertisement

In the film, Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Zora. Mahersha Ali is cast as her team leader, Duncan Kincaid. Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, which was released in 2022.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

Jurassic World: Rebirth plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth Day 16 India Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's movie grows by excellent 85 percent on 3rd Saturday; Nets Rs 3.50 crore