Who are Ahaan Panday’s parents Chikki and Deanne Panday? Know everything about his relation with Ananya Panday

Everyone on the internet is currently crushing on the debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara’s release. These two have won millions of hearts, and fans now want to know everything about them. In this article, we bring to you everything about the actor’s parents, who belong to the Panday dynasty. We will also tell you how he is related to Ananya Panday.

About Ahaan Panday’s father, Chikki Panday

Chikki Panday is the younger brother of actor Chunky Panday, born on November 13, 1966, in Mumbai. He co-founded the Akshara Foundation of Arts & Learning. This foundation supports education for underprivileged children alongside Ranjeet Deshmukh.

Not just a businessman, he also serves as a member of government advisory bodies, including the Steel Consumers Council and the Ministry of Communications’ Telephone Advisory Committee. Not many know that Chikki is the same man who played a pivotal role in the widely publicised reconciliation of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party.

About Ahaan Panday’s mother, Deanne Panday

Deanne Panday began her career as a model. She then switched careers and became a pioneer in health and wellness. She earned formal fitness training in Australia and became India’s first internationally certified personal trainer.

Not only that, but she has also authored bestselling wellness books, such as I’m Not Stressed and Shut Up and Train! She has also worked with high-profile Bollywood clients and Miss India contestants.

How is Ahaan Panday related to Ananya Panday?

Ahaan Panday’s father, Chikki Panday, as we mentioned earlier, is the brother of Chunky Panday. Chunky is not just a popular Bollywood star but also the father of Ananya Panday, who is touted as one of the best actresses of this generation. Therefore, based on this, Ananya and Ahaan are first cousins.

About Saiyaara

The musical romantic drama, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, is full of surprises. From emotional storytelling to soulful music, it has everything that a romantic film should ideally have. While Ahaan plays a struggling musician, Krish Kapoor, Aneet Padda is seen as an aspiring writer, Vaani Batra.

