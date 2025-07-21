K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, July 21–27: Kim Nam Gil's Trigger to ASTRO’s Sanha's My Girlfriend Is the Real Man

July is set to end with the premiere of several gripping new dramas, ranging in various genres, including crime dramas like Trigger and The Defects. For a comedic respite from the intense watch, you can opt for light-hearted series like My Girlfriend Is the Real Man and Try: A Miracle in Us. These K-dramas are sure to keep you hooked throughout the week.

Advertisement

Additionally, you can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like S Line, The Nice Guy, Head Over Heels, and more.

New K-dramas premieres

The Defects

Starring Yum Jung Ah, Won Jin Ah, and Dex, the story follows a chief director of a hospital, known for her philanthropy, who secretly operates an illegal adoption racket. The drama will premiere on July 21 on ENA and KOCOWA+.

My Girlfriend Is the Real Man

Featuring ASTRO's Sanha, Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, and Chuu, it is about a man's girlfriend, who wakes up one day as a male individual, due to a genetic anomaly. The drama will premiere on July 23 on KBS 2TV and Viki.

Try: A Miracle in Us

Starring Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi and Kim Yo Han, the story centers around a former rugby star who returns to his high school as a coach and reconnects with his former lover. July 25 on Netflix and SBS.

Advertisement

Trigger

Starring Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang, the series follows a former sniper turned detective and a mysterious arms broker who try to control the rising gun-related violence of the nation. It will premiere on July 25 on Netflix.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will also return with new episodes. Check the list below:

Head Over Heels

In episodes 9 and 10, Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo will enjoy their sweet dating era, meanwhile, new dangers will emerge. Watch it on July 21 and 22 on Prime Video or tvN.

Low Life

In episode 4, the uncle-nephew duo Ryu Seung Ryong and Yang Se Jong will continue their underwater treasure hunt quest. Watch it on July 23 on Disney+.

S Line

In the finale, Lee Soo Hyuk will try to uncover the truth behind his niece's murder. Arin and Lee Da Hee might serve as his aides. Watch episodes 5 and 6 on July 25 on Wavve.

Advertisement

The Nice Guy

In episodes 3 and 4, Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung's romance blossoms amid struggles due to his background. Watch it on July 25 on JTBC.