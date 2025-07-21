Veer Pahariya comments on rumored girlfriend Tara Sutaria's PICS with AP Dhillon, calls actress 'my heart'

Tara Sutaria has been making headlines ever since her rumored relationship with Veer Pahariya came to the limelight. The lovebirds have not officially confirmed their dating, but their recent social media PDA tells a different story. It appears that they have subtly made their romance official with their comments on the actress's latest picture, and it is going viral for all the right reasons.

Tara Sutaria's post on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara Sutaria shared stunning pictures with AP Dhillon. Their chemistry in these sizzling pictures sure had everyone's attention. But what caught our eyeballs was Veer Pahariya's comment on these snaps. The Sky Force actor wrote 'My' with a star and a red heart emoji. Replying to this, the SOTY 2 actress wrote, 'Mine' with a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Now, if this is not a hint enough, then what is? The soft play in the comments section became the highlight of the post, and it's screaming love from every corner.

In the pictures, we can see Sutaria sizzling in a golden backless short dress with side slits. The actress sports a short, wavy hairstyle and complements her look with long, dangling earrings. She wrapped the singer in her arms and held him with both her hands.

Dhillon wore a crisp white shirt paired with black pants, and he held the actress by her waist. She captioned the picture as, “Tu hi ae chann. Meri raat ae tu.”

Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon’s collaboration

Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon had recently collaborated for a music video, Thodi Si Daaru. It was an instant hit amongst the fans, and the female vocals of Shreya Ghoshal touched hearts.

Veer Pahariya-Tara Sutaria’s dating rumors

It was in May that ETimes first reported on their relationship. These two walked the ramp together for the first time at a fashion week in March. It is believed that Cupid struck them during that time. Earlier, Pahariya was rumored to be dating Manushi Chhillar, but the actress denied these claims.

Fans can now only wait for an official confirmation from the two. However, it appears that love is in the air.

