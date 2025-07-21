Box Office: Saiyaara vs Kabir Singh day wise India net comparison

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is a box office hurricane. The film's pre-release expectations were modest but once the film hit the silver screens, it took a form that not many films take. After an excellent Rs 21 crore plus opening, it grew well on Saturday. The biggest shocker came on Sunday when the Mohit Suri film surpassed the wildest of predictions with ease, as it netted Rs 35 crore to pack a Rs 82 crore net weekend.

Saiyaara Is A Blockbuster; Shows Exceptional Hold Over Weekdays

The weekday hold of Saiyaara will be nothing short of spectacular. Early trends suggest a collection of over Rs 15 crore and probably even Rs 20 crore for the first Monday. Since the average tickets are 20 percent lower than the opening day, the footfalls are going to be the same or even higher, based on where it lands. The Tuesday advance bookings even exceed Monday as there is the 'Discount Tuesday' offer in top national chains across India. Other chains and single screen theatres are likely to adjust their prices accordingly.

Saiyaara Vs Kabir Singh India Net Box Office Comparison

Kabir Singh is the last love story genre film to be doing blockbuster level business at the box office in India. Thus, a comparison with it is the best possible way to really gauge the kind of impact Saiyaara is creating. Kabir Singh released 6 years ago and its collections would easily be 50-60 percent more than what it collected back in 2019, based on today's average ticket prices. The day wise comparison is just to compare the holds.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Saiyaara And Kabir Singh Are Under

Day Saiyaara Kabir Singh 1 Rs 21.25 crore Rs 20.25 crore 2 Rs 25.75 crore Rs 22.75 crore 3 Rs 35 crore Rs 28 crore Total Rs 82 crore net Rs 71 crore net

Note: The numbers shall be updated regularly, with new commentary

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres now. The tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

