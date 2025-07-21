What is the story of Drishyam 3? Jeethu Joseph spills tea on Mohanlal’s return as Georgekutty

Mohanlal recently announced work on Drishyam 3. The project will be directed by Jeethu Joseph once again and this time, the Malayalam film will release at the same time as the launch of its Hindi version.

Jeethu Joseph spills beans on what Drishyam 3 will be about

Attending a recent event for the Film and Drama Club of Nirmala College in Muvattupuzha, Jeethu Joseph left everyone intrigued as he spilled beans on what exactly the audiences can expect from Drishyam 3, in terms of its storyline.

Without giving any detailed spoilers, he mentioned that this time, the film would be more about Georgekutty’s family and not any external interference.

He said, “Drishyam 3 is more of a story that unfolds within the family, focusing on their evolving dynamics and changing perspectives. It explores how the characters, especially the children, grow and process past events differently over time.”

Jeethu Joseph about completing the script of Drishyam 3

In another excerpt of the same interview, the filmmaker discussed the exhaustive process he underwent for completing the script work of the first draft of the movie. He highlighted being under a lot of pressure for the same.

In his words, “Between the shoots of Mirage and Valathu Vashathe Kallan, I would wake up every day at 3:30 a.m. to write. It was a real struggle, physically and mentally exhausting. But yesterday, I finally felt a sense of relief.”

When will Drishyam 3 go on floors?

As per a previous report by Cinema For You, it was revealed that Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal would begin shooting for Drishyam 3 in September 2025.

This also indicated that the two of them once again pushed back the date of their other impending project, Ram. An official confirmation is awaited on the matter.

Mohanlal’s work front

In other news, Mohanlal is gearing up for some of his other projects in the pipeline, including Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, Vrusshabha and L365 directed by Austin Das Thomas.

