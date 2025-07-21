Kevin Feige Opens Up About 7-Year MCU Plan, Reveals Future of Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom and Mahershala Ali’s Blade

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a new seven-year plan in place, extending through 2032. During a press roundtable at Marvel’s headquarters in Burbank, California, Feige shared rare insights into what fans can expect from upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated reboot of Fantastic Four, the introduction of Doctor Doom and updates on the delayed Blade movie.

Advertisement

“It’s a seven-year plan,” Feige said. “I think it goes to 2032. It’s on magnets, it can move around.” The new roadmap signals that despite recent changes in tone, talent, and storytelling direction, Marvel is still planning long-term. While the exact titles remain under wraps, the studio is prioritizing key character introductions and narrative shifts.

Fantastic Four is back under Marvel's control

One of the most anticipated projects in the upcoming slate is the Fantastic Four reboot. Unlike previous versions, this new film will be developed entirely under Marvel Studios and Feige’s direct leadership.

“Why Fantastic Four? Because it’s Marvel’s first family,” Feige shared. “It’s in the history of our characters; they deserve to be A-listers.” He also addressed why the team hadn’t previously appeared in the Infinity Saga. “Every crossover movie we’ve made…the Fantastic Four were huge players in those comics and obviously we couldn’t do that then.”

Advertisement

Doctor Doom set to take center stage

With the Fantastic Four returning, Marvel is also bringing back one of its most iconic villains, Doctor Doom. “There was only one character that could be that because he was that in the comics for decades…and that’s Dr. Doom,” Feige confirmed.

Feige noted that discussions around Doctor Doom began even before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released, marking a shift away from Kang as the main villain.

Feige shared that they had begun discussing Doctor Doom even before officially shifting focus away from Kang. He mentioned that he had started talking with Robert about the bold idea before Ant-Man 3 was even released.

Here’s what Kevin Feige said about Blade

Feige also addressed ongoing delays surrounding Blade, the vampire-hunting superhero film starring Mahershala Ali. While the film was removed from the release calendar, it remains in active development.

“We landed on modern day and that’s what we’re focusing on,” Feige said, stating that earlier versions included period settings like the 1930s. The delays, according to Feige, were about preserving the quality of the story and ensuring the best version of the film is made.

Advertisement

Feige said they didn’t want to put Mahershala Ali in a leather outfit and have him start killing vampires. He shared that while it’s possible to begin with a good script and improve it during production, the team didn’t feel confident they could achieve that with Blade. He added that they didn’t want to let down Mahershala or themselves.

ALSO READ: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Full Cast Revealed So Far, Including Milly Alcock and a Surprise Cameo