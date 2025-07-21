BLACKPINK's Lisa flaunts 380 million KRW Ferrari supercar, fans say it’s ‘straight outta Batman’s garage’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa once again took the internet by storm with a new series of Instagram photos posted on July 21, 2025. She impressed fans with her effortlessly cool style and a sleek supercar worth over 300 million KRW (approx. 275,000 USD).

In her captioned post, “Keep scrolling,” the Thai rapper-singer offered a glimpse into her off-stage moments. Dressed in a white cropped T-shirt, wide-legged grey trousers, and a minimalist black cap, Lisa exuded confidence and street-style flair. However, what caught the attention of fans and netizens alike wasn’t just her outfit. It was the high-end car parked beside her!

Lisa shows off Ferrari Roma in latest post

Eagle-eyed fans quickly identified the vehicle in the post as the Ferrari Roma. It’s a luxurious sports car known for its refined design and powerful performance. In South Korea, this premium model is priced around 380 million KRW (approximately 275,000 USD).

Lisa struck various poses beside and inside the car, blending elegance with a laid-back vibe. The photos subtly showcased her personal taste and long-standing love for supercars. It’s a passion she’s hinted at in past posts and public appearances. Whether behind the wheel or performing on stage, Lisa continues to embody a bold and unapologetic persona.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa slays in Superwoman, Catwoman stage fits

In addition to the car snaps, Lisa included casual shots that captured fun snippets from her recent days. She shared a snap from BLACKPINK’s latest JUMP music video, along with photos of her bold stage outfits from the ongoing DEADLINE tour. Her dresses were quite similar to iconic looks like Superwoman and Catwoman.

The post also included a playful mirror selfie and a cozy moment of her enjoying downtime in pajamas. Fans appreciated the balance of high-end glamour and authenticity. Her duality has made Lisa one of the most followed K-pop idols on social media.

DEADLINE World Tour

Currently, Lisa is touring the globe with her BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie, as part of their DEADLINE World Tour. It began on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

The group’s next major stops include a two-night performance at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on July 22 and 23, following a successful concert in Chicago on July 18. The tour is slated to end on January 25, 2026, at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. Until then, fans can expect more iconic stage moments and behind-the-scenes peeks.

