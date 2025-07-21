Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung’s The Nice Guy Ep 3-4 OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch, what to expect, more

Lee Dong Wook is back on the small screen, and this time, he’s taking on a character that’s equal parts dangerous and endearing. After winning hearts with his lead role in The Divorce Insurance earlier this year, the actor returns with The Nice Guy.

This latest show brings a unique blend of gangster drama and romance. The series made its debut on July 18, 2025. And the first two episodes have already set the stage for an intense and emotionally layered journey.

The Nice Guy Episode 3 & 4: When & where to watch

The drama will consist of 14 episodes in total, with two new episodes released every Friday. The episodes drop at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) in South Korea.

Here’s the upcoming release plan:

Episode 3 – July 25, 2025

Episode 4 – July 25, 2025

This consistent weekly drop will continue until the series concludes on August 29, 2025. For viewers in South Korea, the series airs on the JTBC network. International fans can tune in via Disney+ and Viki, where the show is available with subtitles in various languages. This accessibility has already helped The Nice Guy build a solid international following in its opening week.

What’s The Nice Guy all about?

The Nice Guy follows the life of Park Seok Chul, portrayed by Lee Dong Wook. He’s the eldest grandson of a well-known gangster family. Although he hails from a lineage steeped in crime, Seok Chul has a kind and earnest nature. It often puts him at odds with the world he was born into.

Things take a dramatic turn when he reconnects with his first love, Kang Mi Young, played by Lee Sung Kyung. She is determined to pursue her dream of becoming a professional singer. Their paths cross once again in unexpected circumstances, leading to a rollercoaster of emotions, conflicts, and reconciliations. Through this reunion, The Nice Guy dives into themes of loyalty, redemption, unhealed wounds, and the enduring power of love.

With its noir-inspired visuals and compelling storyline, The Nice Guy stands apart from typical romantic dramas. The mix of gangster culture, emotional depth, and a genuine love story gives it a fresh and unpredictable tone.

The chemistry between the leads, along with strong direction and intriguing character arcs, makes this drama one to watch. Whether you're a fan of romance, thrillers, or family sagas, The Nice Guy offers a little of everything.

