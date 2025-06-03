Hari Hara Veera Mallu USA Premiere Advance Booking Update: Pawan Kalyan starrer crosses USD 150k in pre-sales; Strong trailer required for bigger gains

Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited period action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs. Spirit, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on June 12, 2025. The film is set in the 17th-century Mughal era and Pawan Kalyan learned sword-fighting to prepare for his role.

At the time of this article, based on the data shared by USA box office tracker 'Venky Box Office', HHVM has crossed USD 150,000 in advance sales for its USA premieres, with close to 6,000 tickets sold across various locations. While these numbers are decent, they fall short of the electrifying momentum typically associated with a Pawan Kalyan starrer.

The advance bookings, which have been open for a while, are moving at a slower pace than anticipated. With only nine days left until the premieres, the film is yet to unlock its full potential at the box office. Notably, bookings in Canada have not yet started, which is surprising for a film of this scale, as major releases usually have advance sales open across key markets by this time. For a star like Pawan Kalyan, whose films like Gabbar Singh and Bheemla Nayak have set benchmarks with explosive openings, the current trend feels underwhelming.

The film is aiming to hit the ambitious USD 1 million mark for its USA premieres, but it will need a significant push to get there. The slow traction in advance bookings could be attributed to the film’s turbulent journey. Hari Hara Veera Mallu has faced multiple postponements since its announcement in 2020, with delays caused by the pandemic, production challenges, and Pawan Kalyan’s busy schedule. These hiccups may have tempered the excitement for some fans.

Also Pawan Kalyan’s recent foray into politics as Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister has kept him in the spotlight, but it’s possible that his divided focus has left some audiences uncertain about the film’s momentum. Still, the Power Star’s loyal fanbase remains a force to reckon with, and their enthusiasm could turn things around.

What the film needs now is a banger trailer that reignites the hype and pulls in crowds. The makers have released four singles but the songs haven’t created the viral buzz expected from an M.M. Keeravani soundtrack. A high-octane trailer showcasing Pawan Kalyan’s larger-than-life presence, combined with the film’s stellar cast of Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Nidhhi Agerwal could be the spark to drive ticket sales.

With full-fledged bookings set to open soon, including major chains like Regal and AMC, there’s still time for Hari Hara Veera Mallu to pick up steam. Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer to drop, which could be the key to unlocking a box-office storm.

Will Hari Hara Veera Mallu live up to its promise and hit the USD 1 million mark in USA premieres? Only time will tell. You can stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

